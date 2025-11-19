Local

Florida school evacuated after grenades found in student’s backpack

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com and Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Sarasota grenade (WFTV)
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department responded to a suspicious backpack at Sarasota Military Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 18, prompting a temporary evacuation and road closure.

The backpack, brought by a student, was moved outside by school staff before police arrived. Students and faculty near the backpack were relocated to ensure safety, and Orange Avenue was closed between 8th and 10th Streets during the investigation.

A law enforcement bomb squad from a neighboring agency examined the backpack and discovered inactive grenades inside. Although the grenades were real, they had been drilled out at the bottom and were deemed inactive.

After a short time, students and faculty returned to class, and the Sarasota Police Department expressed appreciation for the community’s patience during the investigation.

