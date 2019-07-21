Suspicious incident leads to lockdown at Universal Studios

Early Saturday evening, Universal Studios was placed on lockdown and guests couldn't leave Universal Studios property, according to Orlando police.
Orlando police say someone traveling on I-4 allegedly saw someone with a rifle in the parking garage of Universal Studios.
Police shut down both parking garages for everyone's safety while officers conducted a systematic search of both parking garage structures.
Orlando police say, with the assistance of Universal Security staff, the parking garages were deemed safe and nothing was found.
Universal operations are now back to normal.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}