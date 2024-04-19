SUV crashes into 7-Eleven injuring pedestrian, employee

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters worked to remove a person trapped under an SUV that crashed into a 7-Eleven on Friday morning.
The Orlando Fire Department responded to the 7-Eleven on 5570 North Orange Blossom Trail, near the intersection of All American Boulevard regarding an SUV that crash into the front of the store.
The SUV hit a pedestrian in the front of the store and an employee who was inside the store.
According to OFD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is on stable condition and the employee sustained a minor injury.
The condition of the driver or what caused the crash has not been released.
