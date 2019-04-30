SWAT team searches for 'suspects' near OBT hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for suspects near a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, an official said.
Deputies spotted either four or five “suspects” in a car near the Royal Inn at 7101 S. Orange Blossom Trail and moved in to secure them, an official said.
The official did not know what crime the suspects are believed to have committed.
Skywitness video shows SWAT team members assisting with the search.
No further details are available at this time.
