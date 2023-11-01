Sweeping changes headed to cluster of downtown venues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A group of downtown Orlando nighttime entertainment venues that includes the 102-year-old Beacham Theater will undergo a dramatic transformation.

Managing Partner John SanFelippo of The Block — the name of the group of venues that includes Beacham, The Social, The Corner, Aero, Patio, 64 North and Planet Pizza — has hired Orlando-based Dap Design to help transform the connected venues at the corner of East Washington Street and North Orange Avenue.

A redesign of the façade integrates the now disparate clubs and bars into a unified vision. An exterior rendering shown to Orlando Business Journal conveyed a modern deco style, and SanFelippo said a final version will be released once he has approvals from the city of Orlando. Then, work will commence without delay.

Read: ‘I feel trapped’: Leesburg neighborhood terrorized by family of bears’

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Orlando Magic provide spark as downtown development slows (WFTV)





©2023 Cox Media Group