Sweet By Holly is closing Waterford Lakes location

ORLANDO, Fla. — A favorite guilty pleasure in Waterford Lakes is closing its doors this weekend.

Sweet By Holly posted on social media Thursday evening they would be closing their location in east Orange County on Sunday, June 18.

In the post, they mentioned a pending rent increase as the reason for closing.

“All orders through Sunday will be completed as promised. All clients with future orders will receive timely refunds without exception,” the bakery’s post read.

Sweet By Holly was founded by three-time Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars” winner, Hollis Wilder, aka the Holly in Sweet by Holly.

In August 2022, Sweet By Holly also closed their location in the St. Johns Town Center in Jacksonville after 11 years.

In 2022, the company posted on its Facebook page, the business said since COVID-19, “the brand has proved unable to operate successfully in this location.”

Thursday’s post regarding the Waterford Lake closing, concluded by thanking those that supported Sweet By Holly over the years.

