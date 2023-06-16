Winter Park rejects land swaps for old library, to seek more redevelopment bids

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Winter Park on June 14 rejected two unsolicited land swap proposals for its old library property.

Instead, Winter Park Commissioners directed city staff to draft a request for proposals for the future use of the 33,000-square-foot building on 1.75 acres at 460 E. New England Ave.

The city, which will review the RFP draft at its June 28 meeting, is leaning toward favoring certain factors, such as proposals that retain the existing building and those that incorporate at least some arts and nonprofit uses. The city commissioners also prefer a land lease rather than a sale.

