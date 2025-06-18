The Tampa Bay Rays are in advanced talks to sell team

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A group of investors led by a Jacksonville developer is in exclusive talks to buy the Tampa Bay Rays, the team said Wednesday.

In a two-sentence statement, the Rays said the team is discussing a possible sale with Patrick Zalupski, Bill Cosgrove, Ken Babby “and prominent Tampa Bay investors.”

Zalupski, 44, is the founder, president and CEO of Dream Finders Homes in Jacksonville. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Florida.

“Neither the Rays nor the group will have further comment during the discussions,” the statement concluded.

The news comes at a critical time for the Rays, who were forced to play home games this season at the New York Yankees’ spring training stadium in Tampa after Hurricane Milton destroyed the roof of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg last year.

