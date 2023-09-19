Target in talks to build new store in Lake Nona West shopping center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A deal is in the works that would bring one of the nation’s most popular retail brands to one of metro Orlando’s most popular communities.

Lake Nona developer Tavistock Development Co. is in talks with Minneapolis-based Target Corp. for the retail giant to be part of the new Lake Nona West lifestyle shopping center, Orlando Business Journal has learned.

Real estate sources with knowledge of the talks indicated negotiations are advanced between the master developer and Target, though it does not appear a lease has been signed.

