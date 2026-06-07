Tavares High School introduces IB Career-Related Program for rising juniors

TAVARES, Fla. — Tavares High School has been authorized as an International Baccalaureate Career-Related Program school, enhancing its commitment to providing students with global educational opportunities.

This new authorization expands academic pathways for students while preparing them for future careers.

The IB Career-Related Program will complement Tavares High School’s existing International Baccalaureate Diploma Program.

The IB Career-Related Program will be available to the rising junior class.

Students will have the opportunity to enroll in three initial career pathways: Culinary Arts, Promotional Design, and Performing Arts.

Additional career pathways are planned for implementation during the 2027-28 school year.

Parents and students interested in the IB Career-Related Program can find detailed information on the school’s website.

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