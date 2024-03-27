Tavistock Development sells 14 acres in Lake Nona to Orlando; read why

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Tavistock Development has sold vacant land in its popular Lake Nona community to the city of Orlando.

An entity connected to Tavistock — the developer of the 17-square-mile, master-planned community — conveyed to Orlando 14.2 acres of land along Luminary Boulevard for $6.39 million in park impact fee credits on March 15, according to Orange County Property Records.

The property purchase comes with a restrictive covenant that it must be used for a park for at least one year, after which it could become a City of Orlando-owned community center or public gardens for 75 years after that.

