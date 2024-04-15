Tech firm debuts rental electric vehicle

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Central Floridians soon may become familiar with micro-mobility solution firm Go X’s new electric vehicle called the Dragon — which already has a presence in Daytona Beach.

The Central Florida firm, which has its primary home base distributing scooters and vehicles nationwide from Sanford and Holly Hill, debuted the new Dragon vehicle April 12.

The vehicle’s roll-out is part of a larger test run program that started in 2023 with Dragon vehicles in Hawaii and Daytona Beach, where more than 300 drivers used the rental vehicles for short trips.

