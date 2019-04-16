  • Teen injured after school bus crashes in Gotha

    By: Chip Skambis

    GOTHA, Fla. - A teen was injured after a school bus crashed in Gotha, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    The bus crashed near the intersection of Apopka Vineland Road and Steer Lake Drive around 4 p.m., officials said.

    A 15-year-old girl was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with a minor injury, firefighters said. 

    There were 51 people on board the bus, officials said. 

