Teen injured after school bus crashes in Gotha

GOTHA, Fla. - A teen was injured after a school bus crashed in Gotha, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The bus crashed near the intersection of Apopka Vineland Road and Steer Lake Drive around 4 p.m., officials said.
A 15-year-old girl was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with a minor injury, firefighters said.
There were 51 people on board the bus, officials said.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
#TrafficAlert crash involving a school bus. S. APOPKA VINELAND & STEER LAKE, GOTHA. 51 children on board, minor injury to a 15-year-old girl. #OCFRD Medic 8 is transporting to @orlandohealth— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) April 16, 2019
Central Hospital in Ocoee. Incident map on @pulsepoint https://t.co/tcbCuRYnYL pic.twitter.com/cHgIuRaOQU
