Teen loses control of car, hits tree in fatal Orange County crash

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
OARNGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning involving a Hyundai Santa Fe and a Honda CR-V on Landstar Boulevard near Island Cove Drive.

The 17-year-0ld Hyundai driver lost control, causing a collision with the back of the Honda, then swerved off the road and hit a tree.

The teen driver of the Hyundai was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Honda was not transported and remained at the scene of the accident.

The cause of the Hyundai losing control remains unknown, and the crash is currently under investigation by authorities.

