Teen pulled from ocean with severe cut on leg at Playalinda beach, possibly bitten

    By: Chip Skambis

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A teenage girl was airlifted to the hospital after possibly being bitten by something on Playalinda beach, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

    The 14-year-old girl came out of the ocean with a severe cut on her leg, firefighters said. 

    Officials said they have not yet determined if the cut was surfboard-related or from a “sea creature.” 

    The girl was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said. 

    On Friday, the Fernindina Beach Police said two people were bitten by a shark, closing the beach there. 

