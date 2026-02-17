Seminole County teacher accused of sexual relationship with former student, records say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A teacher at Crooms Academy of Information Technology was taken into custody on Tuesday on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Mackenzie McLean, 49, faces multiple counts, including the delivery of a controlled substance and soliciting of sexual conduct with a student.

Following the arrest, Seminole County Public Schools placed her on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into the allegations.

McLean faces one count of delivery or distribution of a controlled substance, a felony. She also faces two felony counts of an authorized figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

Seminole County Public Schools officials issued a written statement regarding the arrest, emphasizing that ensuring the safety of the school community remains their top priority throughout the legal proceedings.

“Any allegations of misconduct by our staff will be taken seriously and handled quickly,” the district said in the statement. “The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority and any type of behavior that jeopardizes that safety will not be tolerated in Seminole County Public Schools.”

McLean is currently being held with no bond.

