Category 10 country bar expanding to Universal Orlando’s CityWalk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Country singer Luke Combs announced Tuesday that he will open a third location of his Category 10 country bar, restaurant, and events venue at Universal Orlando’s CityWalk.

The three-story establishment will span 33,000 square feet and is scheduled to begin construction in 2026.

The venue name and concept were inspired by “Hurricane,” Combs’s debut hit. According to a news release, the interior of the three-story building will feature various experiential areas designed to reflect the country singer’s music and personal interests.

The first Category 10 opened in Nashville in 2024, and a second location is currently scheduled to open in Las Vegas in fall 2026.

Although the new venue will be prominently located at Universal, officials have not yet announced which specific spot at CityWalk the restaurant will occupy.

Combs expressed a personal connection to the expansion into Florida, noting that his wife is originally from the state. He characterized the move as an opportunity to bring his hospitality brand to a major global tourist hub.

“I know Orlando is a worldwide destination spot, so I’m super pumped and humbled that we’re getting to open a location there,” Combs said in a news release. “I am glad to be bringing our brand of first-class service and awesome tunes to the Sunshine State.”

Construction on the CityWalk location is scheduled to begin in summer 2026. The venue has a targeted grand opening date for late 2027.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group