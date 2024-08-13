Teen who witnessed deadly shooting between neighbors testifies in court

OCALA, Fla. — Testimony has started in the trial of an Ocala woman accused of shooting a gun through her front door and killing her neighbor.

A 13-year-old boy who witnessed what happened took the stand on Tuesday.

Authorities say Ajike “AJ” Owens went to the house of Susan Lorincz, after Lorincz confronted a group of kids, including AJ’s children.

They were playing in a field near her home.

Police said when AJ knocked on Lorincz‘s door, Lorincz fired a single, fatal round.

The 13-year-old was one of the neighbors and a friend of Owens’ kids.

He was one of several witnesses who are set to testify in the trial.

On Tuesday, prosecutors honed in on the fact that Lorincz’s door was locked and Owens was unarmed when the shooting happened.

They admitted Owens was angry about how Lorincz treated her children as they played outside.

Lorincz’s attorneys highlighted the size and age difference between the two women as they tried to play up how tense the moments leading up to the shooting were.

The 13-year-old won’t be the only child to testify in this trial. We are expecting another one later on Tuesday.

Two of Owens’ kids will be called to take the stand by the end of the week.

