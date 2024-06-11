Video shows Marion County woman facing manslaughter charge being interrogated by investigators

OCALA, Fla. — Newly released video shows deputies interrogating a Marion County woman accused of killing her neighbor.

Susan Lorincz is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old AJ Owens following an argument over Owens’s children in June of last year.

“It was banging, it was yelling, I thought she was going to break down the door,” Lorincz said during the interrogation. “My heart was pounding; I was like she’s really going to kill me.”

This is what Lorincz claims happened on June 2, 2023, moments before police say she shot through her locked front door and killed Owens.

Read: 1 year later: Family honors life of mother shot, killed in Marion County

According to deputies, Owens had confronted Lorincz about throwing a pair of roller skates at her children.

Lorincz claims she told Owens to go away but that Owens continued yelling and even threatened to kill her.

“She started really banging, pounding on the door, she was relentless,” Lorincz said. “She said don’t speak to my children that way, I’m going to kill you. She said don’t speak to my children that way, I’m going to kill you.”

Read: Defense for woman charged in fatal shooting through front door claims PTSD, seeks DCF records

Lorincz claimed self-defense but investigators didn’t believe there was reasonable fear that her life was in danger. She was placed under arrest and charged with manslaughter with a firearm and assault.

“You are going, there’s no changing that now, you’re under arrest,” an investigator told Lorincz.

“No, don’t touch me,” Lorincz replied.

Read: Susan Lorincz charged with manslaughter, not murder, for death of AJ Owens, state attorney says

“We’re going to the jail, there’s no stopping this,” the investigator went on to say.

“I don’t care, kill me,” Lorincz replied.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group