1 year later: Family honors life of mother shot, killed in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. — A family remembered a Marion County mother one year after she was shot to death.

Loved ones of AJ Owens held a celebration of life on Sunday.

Her neighbor, Susan Lorincz shot and killed Owens through a door following a dispute over Owens’s children on June 2, 2023.

Pamela Dias, Owens’s mother, spoke about how she felt over the past year.

“This year has been the hardest year, the hardest time, the most difficult time of my life,” she said. “I’ve never experienced pain… when you lose a child, you lose part of yourself.”

Jury selection for Lorincz is scheduled to start in about two weeks.

