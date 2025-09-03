Teens caught joyriding in heavy machinery at Osceola construction site, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Three teens were arrested after causing major damage inside a construction site, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a 15, 17, and 18-year-old broke into a job site in the middle of the night on Old Lake Wilson Road last month.

Video surveillance from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter captured the teen driving two forklifts and a scissor lift on the property.

Officials said the group caused at least $5,000 in damage to the machinery and property.

When deputies arrived, the teens ran off and hid, but were later arrested after being tracked by the helicopter.

The teens were charged with burglary, trespassing on a posted construction site, felony criminal mischief, and resisting without violence.

The two juveniles were taken to the Orange County Juvenile Assessment Center, while the adult suspect was booked into the Osceola County jail.

