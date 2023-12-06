Temperatures stay cool Wednesday as second front moves through Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have cooler days and chilly nights over the next few days.

Our area will have a chilly start Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 63 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Read: Rare 1914 Babe Ruth rookie card fetches $7.2 million at auction

The cooler air is being fueled by another front that will move through Florida.

Wednesday night will be even colder with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Read: Record runner: Woman has not missed a run in 40 years

Our area will gradually warm up by the end of the week with highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

Our next best chance for seeing rain and storms will be Sunday.

Read: Happening tonight: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Space Coast

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group