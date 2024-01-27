Temperatures warm up this weekend before big cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s another mild and foggy start to the day.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said this afternoon it will feel like April again, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s.

Orlando will be partly cloudy at 84 degrees.

Clouds will increase tonight as our following front approaches.

It will sweep the area Sunday, bringing some early morning rain and a cool down.

Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

It gets even colder next week.

We’ll be waking to 40s again Monday morning.

