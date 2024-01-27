Temperatures warm up this weekend before big cooldown

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s another mild and foggy start to the day.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said this afternoon it will feel like April again, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s.
Orlando will be partly cloudy at 84 degrees.
Clouds will increase tonight as our following front approaches.
It will sweep the area Sunday, bringing some early morning rain and a cool down.
Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.
It gets even colder next week.
We’ll be waking to 40s again Monday morning.
