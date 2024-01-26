Happening Saturday: Career Fair at Orlando Police Department

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re thinking about a career in law enforcement, clear your calendar on Jan. 27.
The Orlando Police Department will host a job fair Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Organizers want to help you “turn your passion into a purpose” as a member of OPD.
Recruiters will be on hand to discuss career opportunities for the following positions:
- Police Officers
- Community Service Officers
- Emergency Communications Specialists
- Crime Analysts
- Support Staff
- Internships
- Volunteers
The career fair will be held at OPD Headquarters, located at 1250 West South Street, Orlando, Florida 32805.
