Happening Saturday: Career Fair at Orlando Police Department

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re thinking about a career in law enforcement, clear your calendar on Jan. 27.

The Orlando Police Department will host a job fair Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Organizers want to help you “turn your passion into a purpose” as a member of OPD.

Recruiters will be on hand to discuss career opportunities for the following positions:

Police Officers

Community Service Officers

Emergency Communications Specialists

Crime Analysts

Support Staff

Internships

Volunteers

The career fair will be held at OPD Headquarters, located at 1250 West South Street, Orlando, Florida 32805.

