As the temps drops, OUC offers residents tips to stay safe when keeping warm

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the temperatures drop this week, OUC wants to remind Central Floridians to be cautious when breaking out those space heaters and electric blankets.

Items like these, especially ones that have not been used in a while pose a fire risk and should be used with caution during the winter season.

Here are some OUC safety reminders:

• Always keep space heaters at least three feet away from bedding, drapery, rugs, and anything that can burn.

• Always turn off and unplug space heaters and electric blankets when you leave the room or go to sleep.

• Never use extension cords or surge protectors – as these can overheat and cause an electrical fire. Plug your space heater directly into a wall outlet – and avoid plugging additional electrical devices into the outlet to prevent overheating.

• Don’t put cords underneath rugs.

• Keep space heaters on level, flat surfaces.

• Before each use, inspect your heater for loose connections and cracked or broken plugs. Do NOT use if cords are frayed, worn or damaged.

Just like the summer months when air conditioning costs can cause you bill to rise, keeping the heat running during the winter months can also be a drain on your wallet.

Here are a few money-saving tips from OUC:

• Keep thermostats set at 68 degrees or lower with the thermostat fan switch on “auto” to save energy.

• To save even more, lower your thermostat to 65 degrees or cooler at bedtime or when you’re away from home.

• Install a programmable thermostat to adjust the temperature automatically and maximize your energy savings.

• Use a space heater, electric blanket or extra layers of clothing for less expensive ways to stay warm.

