Two festive events for the whole family returning to Brevard Zoo this holiday season

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Jolly Days and Noon Year’s Eve are back again at the Brevard Zoo for this year’s holiday season.

During Jolly Days, guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal activities, watch animals “unwrap” holidays treats and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

All Jolly Days activities are included with general Zoo admission and takes place Dec. 22-23.

And the end-of-year events don’t end once Christmas is over, Brevard Zoo is celebrating New Year’s early, without staying up past anyone’s bedtime.

Brevard Zoo will have a ball drop at noon on Dec. 31 and a complimentary sparkling juice toast for the whole family.

