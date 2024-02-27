Terminal B cleared after police investigate call at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport said Monday afternoon that road traffic was closed at Terminal B.

8 p.m. Update

Law enforcement has cleared the call at Terminal B.

The airport said road traffic to Terminal B will reopen soon.

Update/4: Law enforcement has cleared a call at Terminal B. Road traffic to Terminal B will reopen soon. We thank you for your patience and cooperation while our partners work towards resuming normal operations at Terminal B. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 27, 2024

6:44 pm Update

If you are picking up someone at MCO from Terminal B, or dropping off, please follow roadway signage to Terminal A or the Train station. This is being done while law enforcement responds to a call at Terminal B, airport officials said.

Original Story:

The airport said law enforcement officers are currently investigating a call but would not provide details on the call.

“Please follow instructions from onsite airport personnel,” the airport said on X. “Updates will be provided as the situation develops.”

⚠️Advisory: Law enforcement partners are currently investigating a call. Terminal B road traffic is closed. Please follow instructions from onsite airport personnel. Updates will be provided as the situation develops. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) February 26, 2024

