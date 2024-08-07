Texas man drowns at state park in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has released details on an apparent drowning.

It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at DeLeon Springs State Park.

Witnesses told deputies a man who did not know how to swim disappeared after leaving a shallow area.

They later found him and took him to the hospital, where he died.

Deputies said the 21-year-old man was visiting from Texas with his family.

VSO said the death was not considered suspicious and offered condolences to the family of the victim.

Sadly, a 21-year-old man swimming at DeLeon Springs State Park lost his life today in an apparent drowning incident. https://t.co/rVchAysJVM — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 7, 2024

