Central Florida woman electrocuted by fan, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a woman died from an apparent electrocution Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Halifax Hospital in Deltona Friday night in reference to a death investigation.

Investigators say the 39-year-old woman from Lake Helen was reported to have been accidentally electrocuted at her home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman and her husband were working in the barn at their home on Ramsey Acres Lane when he heard her cry out.

Deputies say the man turned to find his wife holding onto a metal drum fan while apparently being electrocuted.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man kicked the fan away from his wife and performed CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Investigators say it was raining heavily at the time and noted puddles of water in the barn.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fan’s power cable also appeared to be tattered and worn.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

The Medical Examiner will ultimately determine the official cause of death after completing an autopsy.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

