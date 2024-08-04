2 people found shot to death in Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Major Crimes detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were found shot to death in a Summerfield home Saturday night.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies responded to the 14200 block of SE 30th Terrace at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

READ: ‘Part of our family’: Sheriff releases name of deputy killed in line of duty in Lake County

They arrived at the scene to find two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

See a map of the area below:

Map: 2 dead in Marion County shooting

According to the sheriff’s office, both people have been identified, but their names are not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be an “isolated” incident.

READ: ‘Real life nightmare’: LCSO officials release details on suspects they say shot 3 deputies

The investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting is ongoing.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group