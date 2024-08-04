Firefighters responded to house fire Sunday morning in Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia Sheriff’s Office said firefighters reported to a structure fire Sunday morning.

Officials said after 1 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report a structure fire at 2674 Howland Boulevard in Deltona.

Volusia County Sheriff’s investigators said they arrived to find the home fully engulfed.

Officials said they entered the home and found a 74-year-old man unresponsive in the bathroom.

Volusia County Sheriff’s investigators, firefighters removed the man from the house and attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives said they did not observe any obvious indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances.

VSO said they contacted the state fire marshal’s office to assume the investigation of the fire and to attempt to determine its cause.

See the map below of the scene.

