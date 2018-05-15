0 The royal wedding: Where and how to watch in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Can’t attend the royal wedding this weekend?

Maybe your invite got lost in the mail along with your acceptance letter into Hogwarts.

Don’t worry, we’ve got your covered. There are plenty of ways to watch princess-to-be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get hitched.

TV

You can watch all the royal action from your couch.

The wedding and procession will be televised live on networks around the world. A single pool camera will capture the nuptials, but the two wedding receptions are private events for guests only.

The big day on the big screen

Grab your popcorn and scones. BritBox and Fathom Events will feature a theatrical presentation of ITV’s royal Wedding coverage. The showings will be commercial free.

The showing will be offered at the Regal Cinemas in Winter Park Village and the AMC theater at Disney Springs.

Royal brunch

Watch the nuptials with a mimosa (or a proper pint) in hand. The Pub Orlando on International Drive will be opening at 7 a.m. for a special brunch on Saturday. Guests can partake in $3.25 Old Speckled Hen, themed cocktails, festivities, raffles and giveaways.

For the young royal fans

Barnes & Noble at the Colonial Plaza Market Center will host a reading of the children’s book “Fancy Nancy and the Wedding of the Century.”

Royal watch party

The Country Club Orlando will host a watch party of the wedding, but no need to get fancy; dress code is "comfortable" and guests can wear pajamas and tiaras. You'll need to act fast and get your tickets before afternoon tea.

