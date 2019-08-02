The search is on for 'the red shoe bandit' in Central Florida, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators said they are searching for a woman whom they have dubbed "the red shoe bandit" because she wears red shoes while stealing valuables from vehicles.
Officials said the woman targets people who leave their cars for long periods of time at trailheads and gym parking lots.
Investigators said that, since February, she has burglarized 16 vehicles in seven jurisdictions, including Winter Park, Casselberry and Indian River County.
The Casselberry Police Department said she burglarized five vehicles parked in the parking lots of an LA Fitness and a Planet Fitness between April and July.
"If she sees those valuables, it is very likely there is a debit or credit card inside," said Bob Kealing, a Seminole County Sheriff's Office spokesman. "She will actually break the window, then go inside, locate those cards and very quickly go to a convenience store, grocery store and buy gift cards."
The Sheriff's Office said people should carry their valuables with them or place them in the trunk.
