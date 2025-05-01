Thermo Fisher Scientific to cut jobs at Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will close its location near downtown Orlando and cut jobs.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based research firm (NYSE: TMO) will lay off 58 and shutter its office at 100 W. Gore Street, according to an April 29 Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter. The cuts will start on June 28 and end by Oct. 31.

Affected employees include researchers, nurses and staff tied to its PPD Clinical Research Services division. The workers do not have senior bumping rights and are not union represented.

