These are the largest employers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

This week, Orlando Business Journal features the region’s largest employers, ranked by their local employee count.

This is the first year the list includes employers and employees in Brevard and Volusia counties, with notable additions being Northrop Grumman, Halifax Health and the school districts of Brevard and Volusia counties.

Overall, most companies remained steady with their local workforce, with Orlando Health, AdventHealth and Seminole County Public Schools adding the most employees from 2019 to 2024.

Read: 74-year-old woman found alive, breathing at funeral home after being declared dead

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

‘Workers go home hurt:’ New bill aims to protect warehouse workers from unsafe conditions ‘Workers go home hurt:’ New bill aims to protect warehouse workers from unsafe conditions (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group