These banks have closed the most local branches so far this year

Four national banks lead those that have closed or announced the closure of the most branches in Orlando this year.

Orlando Business Journal took a look at the banks that filed the most closure notices with regulators. Four banks filed to close at least two branches this year each.

Those banks included:

Bank of America: 2701 South Conway Road in Orlando and 750 South Orlando Avenue in Winter Park

Fifth Third Bank: 3645 Aloma Avenue in Oviedo and 3244 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando

Wells Fargo Bank: 2400 South Chickasaw Trail in Orlando and 3900 Silver Star Road in Orlando

PNC Bank: 238 S Orlando Avenue in Maitland and 210 Citrus Tower Boulevard in Clermont

