New Florida Lottery September scratch-off games launch

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery is launching four new scratch-off games this September, offering over $1.13 billion in cash prizes.

The new games feature the $15,000,000 Diamond Spectacular, the $50, $100, and $500 blowout, Break the Bank and the $150,000 crossword bonus, with ticket prices ranging from $3 to $50.

The Florida Lottery The Florida Lottery

The $15,000,000 diamond spectacular is an exciting $30 game, featuring two incredible top prizes of $15 million each and more than $434 million in total cash prizes.

The $50, $100, and $500 blowout game, costing $10 to play, features 16,750 top prizes of $500 or more, with a total cash prize pool exceeding $181 million.

Break the Bank is a fun $5 game that offers a chance to win big! With a top prize of $1,000,000, over 3.5 million winning tickets, and more than $48.9 million in total cash prizes, it’s an exciting opportunity for everyone.

With a $150,000 crossword bonus available for just $3, players have an exciting opportunity to win the top prize of $150,000! There are over 5.7 million winning tickets and more than $47.1 million in total cash prizes up for grabs, making it a thrilling game for everyone.

Additionally, a raffle runs from September 22 to October 26, offering players a chance to win part of $300,000 in prizes with select tickets.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group