These new attractions may be coming to state parks in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s state parks may be getting some new attractions.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection wants to add amenities like golfing, pickleball, and paddling.

Officials said it will help improve attendance.

However, Florida parks already attract around 30 million visitors each year.

The move has been criticized by the Florida Springs Council and several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for potentially impacting the parks’ natural beauty.

