Local community tax themselves for improved parks and recreation

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The people of Port Orange have made the choice to tax themselves in order to have better parks and recreation. Tuesday night, a $30 million bond referendum passed on the ballot.

Some areas that will get improvements are Coraci Park, White Place Park, Depot Park and the Willow Run Expansion. The city will also build a new rec center on the west side.

Mayor Don Burnette explained the bond will be paid back through property taxes from homeowners, businesses and rental properties. He said he was proud of the community for taking that step.

Read: Waterspout forms over Lake Jesup near Sanford

“That is what they decided to do. They said yes, I want to invest in the community I live in because I see value in that,” said Burnette.

People will be taxed over time as projects are under construction.

Read: 9 things to know about KP.3.1.1, the new COVID variant

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group