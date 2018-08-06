ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for a man with a Bozo-style haircut who threatened a Home Depot employee with a knife as he was leaving the store with stolen items, officials said.
Deputies said the man entered the Home Depot on East Colonial Drive on July 14, took two Dewalt 20-amp rechargeable batteries from the shelf, opened the packages with a knife and concealed them.
The loss prevention manager confronted the man who left the store without paying, and that’s when the thief pulled the knife on the employee, deputies said.
Deputies said the man ran away toward the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and West Colonial Drive.
He was described as a 6-foot tall white man, about 40 years old with a grayish-white goatee and a Bozo-style cut. He was wearing a camo visor with glasses on his head and a black or dark-blue long-sleeve button-down shirt and black shorts, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Callers might be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
