This Florida beach ranked as one of the ‘world’s best beaches’

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — If you’re dreaming of a beach getaway, Florida may just be the perfect spot.

Trip Advisor recently ranked Siesta Key as No. 4 on its left of the “world’s best beaches.”

The top three beaches on the list were in Greece, Thailand and Arauba.

Clearwater Beach and Bahia Honda State Park in the Florida Keys joined Siesta Key on a separate list of the “Top 10 Best Beaches in the U.S.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group