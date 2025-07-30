‘This is real’: Witnesses share seeing plane land on OBT in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are okay after making an emergency landing on a busy highway in Osceola County.

Witnesses described seeing the aircraft driving down Orange Blossom Trail near Ham Brown Road. It finally came to stop near a RaceTrac.

“We heard this clunk, clunk, clunk, clunk, and then the tree, the plane was kind of skimming the top of the trees,” said Tamie Hillard.

Tamie Hillard says she couldn’t believe her eyes as she saw a small plane driving down the roadway.

“All the cars kind of pushed away to let the plane come down and it took a turn, and this is its final destination,” said Hillard.

Investigators say the plane took off from Kissimmee Gateway Airport at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday and had to make an emergency landing for an unknown reason.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was just like, your heart started pounding, look at this is real, this is reality,” said Hillard.

Witnesses say the rear of the plane hit a silver Honda. Fortunately, everyone involved is okay.

“Thank God everybody’s okay. That’s the most blessing of it all,” said Hillard.

