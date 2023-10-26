This local ZIP code among fastest growing in nation for new apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A ZIP code in the heart of Orlando is among the fastest growing in the nation for new apartments delivered in recent years, a new study shows.

A report released last week by RentCafe, a subsidiary of Santa Barbara, California-based Yardi Systems, ranked downtown Orlando’s 32801 ZIP code among the top-50 in the U.S. for number of apartments added between 2017 and 2022.

With 2,806 apartment units added during the period studied, the downtown ZIP code ranked 49th, ahead of 11201 in Brooklyn, New York’s 2,804 apartments added.

