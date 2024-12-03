‘This means so much for my family’: ‘Toys for Tots’ needs donations

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it’s a busy one for volunteers at this Toys for Tots Warehouse in Orange County.

“It’s good to give away the gifts for the children. It’s a lot of children, and they need that,” said Marizia Giambrone, a volunteer who’s joined the effort for the third year in a row.

9 Family Connection has, once again, teamed up with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

Each year – for more than two decades – the partnership makes the holiday season extra special for thousands of families across Central Florida.

“They don’t have the resources to buy the toys themselves, so we are here to give to them,” said Russel Giambrone, who’s also a volunteer.

Read: Toys for Tots: Shop for a child

For families struggling to make ends meet, this is their opportunity to ensure their children have a merry Christmas.

“All of us parents are working all year long, and I’m trying my best to give the best to them and bring them some toys around for Christmas,” said Elizabeth Saldivar, who’s registered with Toys for Tots and will receive gifts for her two children. “This means a lot for my family; it’s an emotional time.”

They welcome all unwrapped toys, but according to the organizers, the greatest need is for the youngest and oldest children, especially boys and girls between 0 and 2 years old and between 10 and 12.

“This year, we are doing about 10,000 families.

They are ranging anywhere from 1 child to 10 children,” Sgt. Mathew Wedding, the Coordinator of Toys for Tots. “This year, we’re trying to do at least three toys per child that comes.”

You can drop off your donations at one of the 1,000 donation boxes across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties.

Click here to donate online straight to your county.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group