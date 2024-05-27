Local

This morning: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from our Space Coast on Monday morning.

Update:

SpaceX says the target launch time for its Falcon 9 rocket is now 10:20 a.m.

When it happens, you can watch the launch live right here and also on Channel 9.

Original story:

SpaceX crews are hard at work on Florida’s Space Coast this morning.

They are counting down to another launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off and send 23 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The Starlink constellation helps to provide internet access around the world.

Monday’s rocket launch is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.

When it happens, you can watch that launch live right here and also on Channel 9.

