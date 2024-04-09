This theme park ride at EPCOT is likely to get a thrilling upgrade

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
Nashville-based themed entertainment development firm Medici Xd LLC has filed a patent application for “amusement arrangements with moving substructures,” which Disney aficionados quickly have connected to the popular EPCOT theme park ride Soarin’ since the original attraction is mentioned in the filing by name.
The reference is minimal: “Related art exists in the form of the Soarin’ rides operated at Disney theme parks.”
The filing describes an invention that “represents an improvement in flying theatre rides as it provides for additional degrees of movement, lighter weight and a greater sensation of movement imparted to passengers.”
