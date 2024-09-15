Thornton Park building home to Falcon Bar and shops sells

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Thornton Park home of Falcon Bar and Vamp Hair Studio among others has sold for $1 million.

The building at 813 E. Washington St. was sold Sept. 4 by Perryken LLC to Morningside Mgmt LLC, an entity tied to Orlando-based investor James Savko, acting as a trustee for the 813 E. Washington St. Land Trust, according to a deed posted to Orange County records.

Neither the seller nor the new owner could be reached for comment.

