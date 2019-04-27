RIGHT NOW: Thousands attend 3rd annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade in Orlando

Thousands of people are expected to head to downtown Orlando on Saturday to watch the third annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade.
The parade will start at the corner of Orange Avenue and Concord Street as floats and marchers make their way down Orange Avenue to the Doctor Philips Center for the Performing Arts.
Related Headlines
Just like last year, there will be meetup spots where you can watch the parade with people from your hometown.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man punches man's eye out of socket, destroys eyeball
- Fisherman almost loses arm to flesh-eating bacteria
- Boy killed in crash was with dad for 'Take Your Child to Work Day'
- CUTE: 2-week-old bobcat dropped off at Orlando Fire Department
For example, Guayama is right at the start of the parade, near Amelia Street; Bayamon is near Robinson Street; and San Juan is almost at the end of the parade near South Street.
If you're staying home, you can watch WFTV Channel 9's live coverage starting at noon.
Nancy Alvarez, Greg Warmoth, Jorge Estevez and 95.3’s Estee Martin will be on Orange Avenue.
Here's how to watch the Florida Puerto Rican Parade.
Let the festivities begin!! @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Ui27i2jay1— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) April 27, 2019
WE ARE LIVE right now at The Florida Puerto Rican Parade on @WFTV ch 9 pic.twitter.com/EdQyiiPv3I— Jorge Estevez (@JEstevezWFTV) April 27, 2019
Cheese! We’re on the way down Orange Ave at noon @WFTV with @GWarmothWFTV & @NAlvarezWFTV. pic.twitter.com/mHVAdPQrLV— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) April 27, 2019
We are getting set for the 3rd Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival! You still have time to come downtown or tune in at 12pm on WFTV Channel 9 Join Nancy Alvarez, WFTV Jorge Estevez WFTV Estee and me for live coverage! pic.twitter.com/117thtYXX6— Greg Warmoth WFTV (@GWarmothWFTV) April 27, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}