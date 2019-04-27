  • RIGHT NOW: Thousands attend 3rd annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade in Orlando

    By: James Tutten

    Thousands of people are expected to head to downtown Orlando on Saturday to watch the third annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade.

    The parade will start at the corner of Orange Avenue and Concord Street as floats and marchers make their way down Orange Avenue to the Doctor Philips Center for the Performing Arts. 

    Just like last year, there will be meetup spots where you can watch the parade with people from your hometown.

    For example, Guayama is right at the start of the parade, near Amelia Street; Bayamon is near Robinson Street; and San Juan is almost at the end of the parade near South Street. 

    If you're staying home, you can watch WFTV Channel 9's live coverage starting at noon.

    Nancy Alvarez, Greg Warmoth, Jorge Estevez and 95.3’s Estee Martin will be on Orange Avenue.

    Here's how to watch the Florida Puerto Rican Parade.

