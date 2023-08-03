Thursday: ‘Loud noises’ possible during police training in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood Thursday and see lots of police activity, it’s probably not cause for alarm.

The Orlando Police Department said it is holding a training exercise much of the day along Edgewater Drive.

Police said their activity will be situated near Arthur Avenue in north College Park, not far from Bishop Moore Catholic High School.

Officials said the training will cause residents and passersby to possibly hear loud noises and notice a large police presence.

OPD issued the notice on social media around 7:30 a.m. and said the drill should wrap up by 4 p.m. Thursday.

