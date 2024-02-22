Thursday marks 1 year since Pine Hills shooting that killed 3, including local TV news reporter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday marks one year since a shooting spree in Orange County that killed three people and hurt two others.

Investigators say Keith Moses killed 9-year-old T’yonna Major, 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, and 24-year-old TV news reporter Dylan Lyons in Pine Hills.

The girl’s mother and the reporter’s photographer were also shot, but they survived.

Watch: State attorney seeks death penalty for triple murder suspect Keith Moses, legal analyst weighs in

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday saying, “Our thoughts have remained with their families and friends and everyone affected by this inexcusable act of violence.”

Last month, a judge ruled that Moses is competent to stand trial in the case.

Watch: Judge: Man accused of Pine Hills mass shooting competent to stand trial

Moses’ trial is set for June.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group